Yes, Honda Does Make V8 Engines (And Here's What They Power)

Honda, the Japanese automotive giant, has earned cult status among auto enthusiasts owing to its legendary internal combustion engines (ICE). The company remains one of the world's largest automakers and has held the position of the world's largest motorcycle manufacturer for a long time. Honda also has another claim to fame. For years, the company has been the world's largest manufacturer of internal combustion engines, churning out a staggering 14 million ICEs of various kinds every year. These engines find their way into a diverse array of equipment ranging from road-going cars, race cars, and motorcycles to generators and even airplanes.

From powerful inline-fours and V6s to hybrids and small-capacity single-cylinder engines, Honda has done it all. Well, almost. A closer look at the company's history would reveal an interesting fact. A Honda-made V8 engine is a rare commodity. In fact, the only road-going vehicle with a Honda badge that had a V8 engine inside it was the Honda Crossroad — a rebadged Land Rover Discovery that was sold in Japan in the mid '90s. Even that vehicle, however, did not feature a Honda-made V8; it borrowed one from British carmaker Rover.

Outside of production cars, there has only been a single notable instance of Honda-made V8 engines. IndyCar fans may recall the popular Honda Indy V8 engine that first appeared at the 2003 IndyCar season. This engine appeared on several IndyCar race cars between 2003 and 2011 before it made way for the Honda Indy V6 in 2012.

Given how rare a Honda V8 engine is, imagine the surprise of Honda fans in 2023 when the company announced its first V8 engine that the general public would have access to.