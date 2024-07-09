Yes, Honda Does Make V8 Engines (And Here's What They Power)
Honda, the Japanese automotive giant, has earned cult status among auto enthusiasts owing to its legendary internal combustion engines (ICE). The company remains one of the world's largest automakers and has held the position of the world's largest motorcycle manufacturer for a long time. Honda also has another claim to fame. For years, the company has been the world's largest manufacturer of internal combustion engines, churning out a staggering 14 million ICEs of various kinds every year. These engines find their way into a diverse array of equipment ranging from road-going cars, race cars, and motorcycles to generators and even airplanes.
From powerful inline-fours and V6s to hybrids and small-capacity single-cylinder engines, Honda has done it all. Well, almost. A closer look at the company's history would reveal an interesting fact. A Honda-made V8 engine is a rare commodity. In fact, the only road-going vehicle with a Honda badge that had a V8 engine inside it was the Honda Crossroad — a rebadged Land Rover Discovery that was sold in Japan in the mid '90s. Even that vehicle, however, did not feature a Honda-made V8; it borrowed one from British carmaker Rover.
Outside of production cars, there has only been a single notable instance of Honda-made V8 engines. IndyCar fans may recall the popular Honda Indy V8 engine that first appeared at the 2003 IndyCar season. This engine appeared on several IndyCar race cars between 2003 and 2011 before it made way for the Honda Indy V6 in 2012.
Given how rare a Honda V8 engine is, imagine the surprise of Honda fans in 2023 when the company announced its first V8 engine that the general public would have access to.
Meet the only Honda V8 engine currently in production
In September 2023, Honda unveiled one of the most interesting engines the company has come up with in recent times. Called the Honda BF350, this 350-horsepower engine is not something you will see on Honda's passenger cars. Manufactured by Honda Marine, the company's American subdivision that specializes in four-stroke outboard marine engines, the BF350 is an outboard engine designed for larger boats.
Soon after its unveiling at the Genoa International Boat Show, the Honda BF350 became Honda Marine's flagship engine offering, positioned above smaller capacity models like the Honda BF250, 225,150, and 115. Four months after it was first showcased to the world, Honda Marine began serial production of the BF350 engine, thereby commencing the production run of Honda's only V8 engine that the common person could buy.
Aside from its massive 5-liter capacity (4952cc) and the fact that it is a V8, what makes the BF350 special is its impressive 350-horsepower output, producing its peak power at 6000 rpm. This engine also borrows Honda's proprietary VTEC technology (Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control), which the company has widely used on its passenger car and older marine outboard engines. VTEC essentially improves the efficiency of internal combustion, enabling Honda engines to output high power at higher rpms while saving fuel at lower rpms.
The Honda BF350 is also quite a sleek looker and features what Honda refers to as "Noble Motion Form." The company claims this design evokes a sense of luxury that people generally tend to associate with flagship products.
Features of the Honda BF350 V8 engine
While the Honda BF350 will primarily be known for being a rare V8 engine to come out of the Honda stables, consumers will mostly care about the key features that it offers. Among the notable ones include cruise control and automatic tilt. Honda has also added a new feature called trim support function.
The cruise control feature is self-explanatory and functions exactly as one expects: It lets boaters set the motor so it stays at a constant cruising speed or engine rpm. As for automatic tilt, this feature makes it easy for the boat to be docked or stored once the engine is turned off. The trim support function is exclusive to the Honda BF350, and it lets the outboard motor maintain a preset trim angle for the boat.
Honda also asserts that the BF350 outboard engine is designed from the ground up to be easier to maintain. Some of the features that enable this include redesigned easy-access anodes that ensure better durability in salt water and a redesigned engine cover that is easier to attach and detach. Honda has also modified the installation angle of the oil filter, which prevents accidental spills during routine oil change and maintenance.
Following its announcement in September 2023, the Honda BF350 V8 is on sale across the United States. For those wondering how much the Honda BF350 V8 is going for, the price differs depending on the state you're in. Being the flagship model in the Honda Marine lineup, expect to shell out well above $30,000 for the privilege of owning one.