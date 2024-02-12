Everything To Know About Honda's Indy V6 Engine

The Indy car racing series takes its name from its most notorious race, the Indianapolis 500. However, the series itself has a somewhat spotty history that includes an acrimonious late-1990s split into two rival championships; the CART series and the Indy Racing League. The two series unified in 2008, but by then, NASCAR had surpassed IndyCar as the more popular North American racing circuit.

IndyCar racing has made a resurgence in more recent years, with charismatic Spaniard Alex Palou taking two of the last three driver's championships, and Marcus Ericsson winning a dramatic Indy 500 in 2022. Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota currently manufacture engines for use in NASCAR, but only Chevrolet and Honda build engines for the ten teams that will compete in IndyCar for 2024.

The 12 drivers that will race for Team Penske, Arrow McLaren, Ed Carpenter Racing, AJ Foyt Racing, and Juncos Hollinger Racing will use Chevrolet engines — while the 15 drivers that will run for Andretti Global, Meyer Shank, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, Dayle Coyne, and Chip Ganassi Racing will run under Honda power this year.