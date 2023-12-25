Here's How Toyota Got Its Start In NASCAR (And How Successful It Has Been)

Since its inception in February 1948, NASCAR has catered to American car manufacturers. Lincoln, Oldsmobile, and Plymouth, all divisions of American car manufacturers, rounded out the inaugural season, with names like Chevy, Dodge, Buick, and Pontiac joining the winner's circle in the years following.

Throughout NASCAR's lengthy and ongoing run, foreign brands were peppered throughout. Representation came primarily from the United Kingdom, with manufacturers like Austin-Healey, Aston Martin, Jaguar, and Leyland Motors joining the roster throughout the 50s and early 60s. In 1963, MG Motor became the last foreign brand to run a NASCAR race. That is until 2007, when a newcomer rolled onto the track, ready to make a name for itself in the American sport.

Chevrolet and Ford may lead the pack in total championship victories, with Chevy topping the charts at over 70 career wins across all NASCAR series, but rounding out the top three, just a few victories behind Ford, sits Toyota, the foreign brand that shook up one of the United States' largest spectator sports.