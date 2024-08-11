10 Of The Most Powerful Yamaha Outboard Boat Motors Ever Made

Japanese manufacturer Yamaha has entered a wide range of different segments over the decades. Some have yielded better results than others -– its long-running lineup of motorcycles is well regarded for its reliability, but other projects such as its F1-inspired supercar failed to ever make it to production. One of its most famous success stories is its range of marine engines, which the brand has been producing in various forms since the '60s.

Advertisement

Its lineup stretches from modest engines that make only a few horsepower all the way up to V8 monsters that push more than 400 horsepower. The latter end of the spectrum has been subject to significant expansion in recent years, with Yamaha now offering boat owners looking for high-end engines a wider choice than ever. That means many of its most powerful marine engines to date are offered in its current lineup, although there are a few classics that also still remain high up the rankings.

SlashGear has rounded up a selection of ten top performers from past and present, many of which offer improved efficiency and convenience as well as impressive levels of power.