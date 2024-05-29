3 Things To Know About Yamaha Outboard Marine Engines Before You Consider Buying One
If you're looking for a new boat engine, picking up a Yamaha motor isn't a bad choice. If you buy directly from the company, you have quite a few choices to pick through, so you'll need to know exactly what you're looking for. It's easier if you're replacing an existing motor as you can simply match the specs you already have, but it's harder when you're trying to add an engine to your boat and don't know what it needs.
There are plenty of things to be aware of — like warranties, horsepower, and size — before you buy something. Boat motors aren't exactly cheap, especially if you're looking at something high-end, so you don't want to end up picking something that's not right for what you need. In some cases, you'll need to buy more than one motor and you'll really want to make sure you have the right size and hp before you throw your money away. Luckily, Yamaha makes it easy to see exactly what you're getting, so if you know what you need then you should easily find it.
Pick the correct horsepower
Yamaha has a variety of outboard engines ranging from as little as 2.5 hp up to a V8 450 hp motor. The individual product pages give all the info you need ranging from weight, RPM range to the fuel induction system, and what engine oil is recommended. You'll also see want to note the warranty your motor has, which is important in case you need to head in for repairs. If you're trying to figure out what gauges and controls are compatible with the motor, you can find those on the product page as well.
Your tiny boat doesn't need a 450 hp engine, so don't go out and buy the biggest and strongest engine just because you have the budget. Instead, you'll need to look more into what you need specifically. You can do this easily by knowing the weight of your boat. Typically, every 25 to 40 pounds of weight equates to one horsepower needed. While a lot of people equate hp with speed, it's needed to get heavier vehicles moving too.
The engines are broken up into the following categories — Jet Drive/High Thrust, V Max Sho, 2.5-25 hp, 30-115 hp, 150-350 hp, and XTO Offshore. The XTO is a V8 engine while the V Max Sho and 225 hp and higher engines are V6s.
Yahama outboard motor warranty and maintenance
Each outboard Yamaha motor comes with a three or five-year limited warranty, but even when your warranty expires you won't be out of luck if you need repairs. This is through the Yamaha Extended Warranty program (Y.E.S.) that's available for your outboard engines, but also applies to ATVs, motorcycles, generators, and other products Yamaha makes. While Yamaha might be best known for its reliable motorcycles, the manufacturer makes you feel protected with no matter what you buy from the brand.
With the Y.E.S. program, you don't have to worry about how many hours or mileage your motor has, and Yamaha covers parts and labor without charging a deductible. It's difficult to tell how much everything costs as you'll have to enter your VIN or Primary ID to see available plans, so it's more designed for owners instead of would-be buyers. For outboard motors in particular, Yamaha offers an extended warranty page confirming the no deductible, no mileage limit, no paperwork, and a transferable plan if applicable. This plan is available in the United States, and it comes in 12, 24, 36, and 48 month terms.
Yamaha also offers the Siren Connected Boat app that lets you keep track of your maintenance routine and receive alerts if unwanted people board your boat. Through this app you can keep track of the maintenance done to your boat or motor, and that makes it easier to sell down the line since you have the full history all in one spot.
How to buy a Yamaha outboard engine
Once you've chosen what engine you want, you'll have to make the purchase. Instead of ordering a motor online like you might from other retailers, you have to find a Yamaha dealer near you. There's a tool on the website where all you have to do is enter your zip code and the closest dealers will show up. This isn't the best option for people living in rural areas as it could prove difficult to find a dealer nearby. If you want to skip the dealer, you can find other sellers that let you shop online. As long as it's a verified Yamaha seller, you won't have problems.
You may be able to work something out with your dealer regarding shipping, but there is nothing available through Yamaha's website, unfortunately. It's not a bad idea to hit the used market if you find something in good condition. The Y.E.S. program benefits can be transferred over to a new owner, and if the previous one kept track of the maintenance through the Siren Connected Boat app you won't be in the dark about the engine's history either.