What's The Difference Between Marine & Automotive Engines?

If there's one thing that all vehicle types, including those that go on sea and in the air, is that they all have an engine. Most cars still use engines, or electric motors in some cases, large aircraft use turbines, small aircraft use radial or sometimes piston engines, much like a car. Boats also use internal combustion engines, also known as outboards, and they can have anywhere from four to 400 hp.

From their first appearance, boats were powered by the wind, until a certain Gottlieb Daimler commissioned boat builder Friedrich Lürssen to build Rems in 1886, around the same time when that same Daimler was involved with a certain car you may have heard of. Rems was the first successful prototype motorboat. It was powered by a single-cylinder gas engine, and it proved that motorized boats were indeed viable.

Despite the fact that both cars and boats use internal combustion engines that run on gasoline, there are a few pretty significant differences between marine powertrains and automotive powertrains, including construction, operation, and movement. Let's have a look at the finer details.