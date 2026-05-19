5 Of The Biggest Ways Flying Has Changed Since The 1970s

Today, it's hard for any of us to imagine stepping on board an airplane and trying to find our seat amongst a haze of smoke. It would incite panic. In the 1970s, however, most passengers wouldn't have given it a second thought. Smoking was not only allowed virtually everywhere; it was almost expected. From hospitals to restaurants to public transit, including planes, the general public could light up wherever they wanted, though there were at least a few rules smokers had to follow when flying.

In 1973, the Civil Aeronautics Board issued a rule requiring all domestic flights to offer both smoking and non-smoking sections onboard aircraft. If you're a Gen Xer or older, you can probably still hear that ubiquitous greeting, "Smoking or non-smoking?" The rules were amended several times in the ensuing years, but smoking was allowed on at least some flights, some of the time until President George H.W. Bush signed a law in 1990 to ban smoking on all flights six hours or less. It wasn't until 2000 that smoking on all flights was banned completely!

Ironically, also in 1973, a passenger on board a Varig flight from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil threw away a cigarette in a bin inside a lavatory instead of using an ashtray. The cigarette started a fire that quickly spread, resulting in an emergency landing with 123 fatalities. So, banning smoking also made flights safer, though, interestingly enough, airplanes still have to have ashtrays on board.