Viral Video Calls Out Airline's New Cramped, Cost-Cutting Seats

It's no secret that when flying, one can get stuck in a tight situation with little leg or shoulder room to spare. However, according to some passengers, one airline is taking this cramped approach to another, even more uncomfortable level than usual. This issue was brought to light by TikTok user @amanda_rae.13, who recorded the seating on a WestJet flight. They highlighted the unusual lack of legroom and the general tight squeeze passengers have to endure for the duration of the flight. Those in the comments quickly expressed their surprise at the layout, even questioning the safety of such seating. Perhaps unsurprisingly, WestJet wants to charge passengers more to recline their seats, as well.

@amanda_rae.13 @WestJet do better. My poor dad. The seats should at least fit normal sized humans. Shout out to Yamy who was THE BEST flight attendant and did everything she could to make the flight more comfortable ♥️ ♬ original sound – amanda_rae.13

The video of the cramped seating ultimately took social media by storm, prompting WestJet to answer questions about how and why such tightly packed seats have become a reality. The official WestJet account on X shared that this tight seating style came about after a company-wide aircraft reconfiguration. Another row of seats was added to this and 20 other WestJet aircraft, specifically Boeing 737s. To make the seats fit, the pitch was varied between 38 and 28 inches. The airline explained that the goal is to keep travel costs low and that passenger comfort and safety remain important considerations. WestJet also welcomed guest and employee feedback in the wake of these changes.

Not long after sending out this social media response, WestJet revealed that it's reversing course. For the benefit of future passengers, these tight, uncomfortable seats will be done away with.