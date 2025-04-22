Are Cheap Airlines Worth Using? Here's What You Should Consider First
Budget airlines like Frontier and Spirit in the U.S. and Ryanair and easyJet in Europe offer the promise of cheap travel, making them an attractive option for those who want to save money on flights. The prices can be so low, many travelers are left wondering how it's even possible and what the catch might be. After all, the fares make it seem like seeing the world on a shoestring budget is totally possible. If you've never flown on one of these airlines, you most likely have friends who have, and depending on who you've talked to, their accounts may make these carriers sound like either the best thing that ever happened to air travel or a total nightmare.
When you book a flight on a low-cost airline, you know it's going to be a no-frills experience. You can forget about complimentary in-flight snacks or entertainment; you're paying for a seat and nothing else. While websites like Google Flights and Skyscanner have made it easier than ever to find inexpensive flights, some budget airlines still require you to search for and book flights directly through their own websites. Booking a flight on a budget airline is where things really get interesting. It's at this point in the process where you'll probably realize the flight isn't going to be as cheap as advertised. Between baggage fees and seat selection charges, you might see that cheap flight double or triple in price before you even check out.
Expect extra fees for bags, seats, and in-flight basics
When you see an advertisement for a budget airline, the first thing you'll notice is how low the price is. That's how they reel you in, making you think that flying with them is cheaper than flying with a major airline. However, the price you see is a base fare and most often isn't what you'll end up paying after you've booked the flight. In addition to paying for in-flight Wi-Fi as you would on other carriers, you're almost certainly going to have to pay for baggage.
For example, Frontier Airlines only lets you bring one personal item on board if you only pay the base fare. If you have a carry-on bag or want to check luggage, you'll have to pay more for that. Spirit Airlines follows a similar model, plus they charge you extra if you wait to pay for your carry-on bag at the gate. A personal item just isn't enough for most travelers, so they end up paying the extra fees.
While many legacy airlines have started charging fees for selecting seats, it's usually reserved for those who book a seat in basic economy and don't mind giving up a few perks for a lower ticket price. If you fly on a low-cost airline, it's almost a given that you'll forgo seat selection and the airline will assign you a seat when you check in for your flight. That means you may end up in a middle seat, in the back of the plane, or separated from those you're traveling with. In-flight amenities are another thing you won't get on a budget airline. Instead, you'll pay for everything from snacks and beverages to in-flight entertainment. If you don't plan in advance, this à la carte pricing model can add up quickly.
Limited customer support, less legroom, and stricter baggage rules
One way budget airlines keep their prices low is by cutting back on customer service. You might not notice this problem unless there's a disruption, like a canceled flight due to severe weather, that makes it necessary to contact the airline for help. In fact, Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines ranked last in the 2024 J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Survey for economy and basic economy. Good customer service isn't the only thing low-cost airlines are lacking.
If you're hoping to stretch your legs on the flight, you'll want to lower your expectations if you're flying on a budget airline. According to a story by travel site Upgraded Points, Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines offer only 28 inches of legroom, coming in last among U.S. carriers. Budget airlines are also known for strictly enforcing luggage policies. If you arrive at the airport with bags that are even slightly overweight, you may end up paying high fees, or you may not be allowed to board.
Given all of these restrictions, you may even wonder if flying on a cheap airline is worth it. Before you book a ticket on one of these airlines, it's worth checking out some of the platforms that made our list of best websites to use when booking a flight to see if you can get a good deal on a traditional airline. If you're considering purchasing a ticket on a low-cost carrier, compare the final cost with all add-ons to what you'd pay on a major airline before making your decision to see if you're really coming out ahead. When you add it all up, you may find that flying on a traditional airline is the best choice.