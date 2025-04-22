Are Cheap Airlines Worth Using? Here's What You Should Consider First

When you see an advertisement for a budget airline, the first thing you'll notice is how low the price is. That's how they reel you in, making you think that flying with them is cheaper than flying with a major airline. However, the price you see is a base fare and most often isn't what you'll end up paying after you've booked the flight. In addition to paying for in-flight Wi-Fi as you would on other carriers, you're almost certainly going to have to pay for baggage.

For example, Frontier Airlines only lets you bring one personal item on board if you only pay the base fare. If you have a carry-on bag or want to check luggage, you'll have to pay more for that. Spirit Airlines follows a similar model, plus they charge you extra if you wait to pay for your carry-on bag at the gate. A personal item just isn't enough for most travelers, so they end up paying the extra fees.

While many legacy airlines have started charging fees for selecting seats, it's usually reserved for those who book a seat in basic economy and don't mind giving up a few perks for a lower ticket price. If you fly on a low-cost airline, it's almost a given that you'll forgo seat selection and the airline will assign you a seat when you check in for your flight. That means you may end up in a middle seat, in the back of the plane, or separated from those you're traveling with. In-flight amenities are another thing you won't get on a budget airline. Instead, you'll pay for everything from snacks and beverages to in-flight entertainment. If you don't plan in advance, this à la carte pricing model can add up quickly.

