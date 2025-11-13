This US Airline Wants To Charge You Extra To Recline Your Seat

Travelers flying with WestJet are going to have to start paying extra if they want to lean their seat back at all during a flight. The Canadian airline is removing reclining seats from its standard economy cabins. This will impact 43 of the airline's Boeing 737-8 Max and 737-800 aircraft currently traveling to 19 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and other various destinations around the world.

That is fewer than one-third of WestJet's entire narrowbody fleet, but the change is nevertheless significant. Starting in October 2025, WestJet passengers will find three new seating options in place of the reclining seats: Premium, Extended Comfort, and Standard Economy. Only the Premium and Extended Comfort passengers will get reclining seats (with an added cost), while those in Standard Economy seats will be in fixed-recline chairs.

The new Premium seats also include extra legroom, a four-way adjustable headrest, in-seat charging ports, and built-in snack trays. A privacy partition will also separate this new Premium section from other cabins.