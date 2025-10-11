Every Major North American Airline, Ranked By Reliability & Customer Satisfaction

Founded in 1994 in Denver, Frontier Airlines is a go-to choice for flyers looking to save money and travel light. The company currently serves about 100 destinations, with up to 700 flights passing through airports daily. Frontier says its mission is to make each traveler's experience "easy, affordable and enjoyable," as part of its larger "Done Right" promise, but based on the data we collected, it seems budget-friendly pricing might be the only thing Frontier's doing well.

The airline doesn't offer any in-flight entertainment, including Wi-Fi, TV, and movies, and lacks complimentary snacks and beverages, no matter how long your flight is, both of which contribute to Frontier Airline's 2-star average with over 27,600 reviews on Tripadvisor. Past individual customer experiences, the airline also tends to rank low in official surveys and awards.

According to data compiled by the Official Aviation Guide (OAG), Frontier's On-Time Performance (OTP) is 70.33%, the worst of all the airlines mentioned on this list. For this unimpressive OTP percentage as well as high levels of denied boarding, AirAdvisor ranks Frontier second to last among other North American airlines. Furthermore, the airline failed to make the Skytrax World's Top 100 Airlines list in 2025, a feat achieved by most other airlines in the U.S. except for Spirit.