8 Airlines With The Best In-Flight Entertainment Options (And One With The Worst)

If you're a frequent flyer, you've probably long stopped caring about amenity kits full of throwaway toiletries or seatback menus promising fine dining. You're now most likely judging airlines based on how well their seatback screens work and exactly what they provide. In-flight entertainment (IFE) matters more than most people care to admit. When the flight is ten hours long and the guy next to you is asleep against your shoulder, a working screen, solid headphones, and a half-decent movie lineup are vital. And you don't want to be forced to sit through five irritating ads before anything plays, either.

Thankfully, there are plenty of airlines that believe passengers should have something to do at 35,000 feet beyond counting the hours, and some carriers have seriously stepped up their IFE game. They might still lack a few high-tech features, but nowadays, on some flights, you can watch live sports while cruising at altitude, control the system with your phone, or even resume a movie right where you left off on your last flight. Many airlines are also offering decent Wi-Fi, while Bluetooth support means you can ditch the crummy complimentary headphones and connect your mighty ANC earbuds.

However, not every airline got the memo. While most of the world is moving toward larger touchscreens, Bluetooth support, better-curated content, and faster Wi-Fi in the sky, some airlines still think giving you nothing to watch is a viable model. So, if you're wondering which airlines have the best seatback screens or the most binge-worthy options on your next long-haul flight — and which one you'll need to pack a novel for — read on. Here are eight airlines getting it mostly right and one that's committed to getting it very, very wrong.

