Is It Safe To Plug Your Phone Charger Into A Power Outlet On A Plane?

Nowadays, when travelers settle into their seats, they look for a way to keep their phones charged during the flight. Newer aircraft are designed with this convenience in mind, and offer a myriad of USB ports, DC jacks, or even full 110-volt AC outlets. These systems are meticulously designed to deliver stable and controlled current, mimicking that used in most homes. USB ports generally supply about 5 volts at up to 2.4 amps, which is perfectly safe for powering a phone charger, laptop, or similar devices.

The bigger issue isn't the plane's outlet; it's the phone's lithium-ion battery inside. A damaged or defective mobile battery can overheat, leading to smoking or even a fire. That's the reason why airport staff ask if you have lithium batteries inside your check-in luggage. They know the potential risks and want to avoid any unnecessary trouble during the flight. As long as passengers use quality manufacturer-approved chargers and stay within airline policy, charging devices at cruising altitude is both normal and safe.