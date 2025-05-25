Do Phone Chargers Use Electricity When Not In Use?

Without phone chargers, our smartphones would be little more than neatly designed rectangular weights. The roles these essential accessories play in the functionality of our device is unquestionable, as is their ease of use and convenience. To make things even easier, many opt to keep their phone charger plugged in all day even when it's not in use, allowing quick access to the charger when it does come time to power the device. But is doing so upping your electricity bill?

Advertisement

In truth, the energy consumed by an inactive phone charger is nothing to panic over. As with USB sockets and similar appliances, most phone chargers aren't able to be switched off at any point to allow it to detect any incoming device that needs to be charged. When plugged in to an outlet and not in use, your charger will consume power on a standby mode that equates to no more than 0.5 watts of electricity.

This can vary slightly depending on where you live, as ZDNET writer Adrian Kingsley-Hughes tested out in 2020. After leaving their genuine iPhone charger plugged in for a few days and testing with a power meter, Kingsley-Hughes determined that the charger would consume upwards of 135 watts a month in such a state. This would add between $0.20 and $0.46 to the electric bill depending on where you reside, with Hawaii sporting the highest American residential power rates on average.

Advertisement