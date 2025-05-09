Do USB Sockets Use Electricity When Not In Use?

USB has become the standard for charging a wide range of devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds, and most other gadgets. As a result, USB wall sockets have become increasingly common in homes, offices, and public spaces. They are quite convenient, as they eliminate the need to carry a separate charging adapter. However, unlike regular power outlets, these USB sockets typically don't have a switch to turn them off when not in use. So, it's natural to wonder whether these USB wall sockets consume power when nothing is plugged into them.

When you don't have anything plugged into a USB wall socket, it typically enters standby mode and only uses 0.05 watts of power. This is very little and doesn't significantly impact your energy bills by more than a few cents. For perspective, a smart TV typically uses 100 watts per hour when in use, while a standard home refrigerator can consume between 350 and 780 watts per hour.