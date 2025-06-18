Are Phone Chargers AC Or DC? (And Why Does It Matter?)

All phone charger brands are technically both AC and DC. They're called AC/DC power adapters for a reason. In terms of input, phone chargers are AC. When you look at the printed specifications on your charger, you'll see the label ~50-60Hz, which means it requires an alternating current to work. The input voltage is listed to be 100 to 240V, too, which is the typical voltage rating for AC wall sockets and is less common for DC sources.

When it comes to the output, though, phone chargers are DC. It supplies DC power to your phone's battery, which only accepts direct current electricity, like all batteries do. Printed on the charger next to the "Output" is the DC icon (two straight lines, one of which is dotted) to indicate this.

How your phone charger delivers DC power to your phone — even though it plugs into an AC outlet — is through a process called power conversion. The charger is integrated with different key components, including a transformer, rectifier, and regulator. These work together to decrease and convert the high input AC voltage from your wall socket to a lower and more usable DC voltage for your phone's battery.

So with all that being said, are phone chargers AC or DC? They use both current types. Your phone charger runs on AC input, and then supplies DC output to your mobile device.