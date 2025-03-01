Why Airplane Bathrooms Have Ashtrays (Even Though Smoking Is Banned)

The open use of cigarettes in public places has been restricted for many years, preventing smokers from lighting up in restaurants, stores, and even outdoor theme parks. While it's hard for people under the age of 40 or so to believe that smoking was once freely allowed in such places, it's even harder to imagine that once upon a time, airplane passengers could smoke onboard. But even though smoking on commercial airlines was banned in 2000, airplane restrooms still have ashtrays, which confuses some passengers.

According to an Airworthiness Directive posted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 1996, ashtrays were left in place due to fires in airplane restrooms. Evidently, passengers that decided to smoke despite the ban were tossing their cigarette butts into the trash. Leaving ashtrays intact reduced the chances of a fire, thus keeping everyone safe during the flight. Though cigarette smoking in the U.S. has dropped over the years, it appears that airplane ashtrays aren't going anywhere.

Flight attendant Heather Poole spoke to CNN in 2017, revealing how passengers managed to cover their bathroom smoking while onboard. "Smokers know how to hide it," she remarked. "They cover the smoke detector. They're quick."

