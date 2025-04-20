Why Are Some Flights So Cheap? Here's How Budget Airlines Price Tickets So Low

The very foundation of LCCs is that their pricing structure starts with a bare-boned fare that doesn't include any form of service. You basically only pay for your seat initially — as you go through the flight-booking process, your chosen LCC will offer you everything else you may need as an add-on for pay. This gives the passenger the freedom to essentially pick and choose all the components of their flight, prioritize services that are important to them, and ditch the ones they don't really need for the trip.

Should you decide to forego these extras in order to come out ahead financially, there are a number of basic things you won't have access to. For starters, you likely will not be afforded free in-flight snacks, meals, or beverages. In-flight entertainment will also be limited or not available at all, and you won't be able to choose your seat. For air travel that spans three hours or less, these offerings may not be a loss — you can bring your own snacks in your carry-on or download offline content on your mobile device. And unless you're a tall person who requires extra legroom, assigned seating shouldn't be a deal-breaker for short flights.

Other add-ons may be a bit more essential to you than others, such as priority boarding. You may also need to pay extra for access to Wi-Fi. In addition, standard ticket prices normally include at least one free checked bag. Budget airlines do away with that, so those who travel light have the option of just having a carry-on bag and saving money in the process. In some cases, printing your boarding pass has an added cost as well, but most budget airlines offer a mobile boarding pass via their own app.

