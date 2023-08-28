Google Flights Will Now Tell You The Best Time To Book

Booking an airline flight can be one of the most irritating and nebulous processes out there. You have to choose between a bunch of different airlines and rates, try to find a time that fits into your schedule, and book just far enough in advance that you can clear your schedule, but not so far that you give the airline the chance to cancel it entirely.

That last factor is an unexpectedly important one, as the time of year that you book can affect what flights and times are available and how much they cost. In an effort to take some of the guesswork out of this little dance, Google Flights has added a new projection feature.

On Google's official development blog, the company announced a new upgrade to its Google Flights service, which allows users to book tickets on associated airlines. To help users decide on when they should book their flight to get the best possible rate, Google Flights will be receiving new booking insights, offering traveling suggestions on the best time of year to book a particular flight in addition to tracking ticket prices and securing pricing guarantees.