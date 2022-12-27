How To Check Your Flight Status Using Google Assistant

Google Assistant has a ton of neat tricks up its sleeves, some of which can come in handy during the holiday season and beyond. No, we're not just talking about asking the assistant to hum a tune or track a package. Google Assistant can find flights, track fares, and even email you all the details you want like your very own helper. But before you start throwing a few dozen flight-related questions at Google's AI, you need to enable a setting called Personal Results. This critical setting ensures that Google Assistant is aware of all the essential details such as the city you are currently based in and your email address in order to share all the necessary information.

Once enabled, you can check airline details, fares, route information, delays, schedules for upcoming flights, and even fun activities to do at your destination, all with a simple voice command. To get started, make sure that the Google Home app is installed on your phone or tablet, and that your smart device like a Nest speaker is logged into the same Google account. With those requirements out of the way, you can saddle Google Assistant with flight-tracking duties.