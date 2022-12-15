Hidden Google Assistant Settings You Might Want To Change On Your Pixel 7

Have you purchased a Google Pixel 7 and want to experience the best of Google Assistant? Tweaking a few settings will let you unlock the true potential of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Both these devices run on Android 13, and with Google's promise to provide major Android updates until 2025, the Pixel 7 will last you a long time. Although most major smartphone manufacturers use Android with their own custom UI skins, Google's Pixel series rocks vanilla Android, the stock form of the operating system.

The California-based tech giant announced Google Assistant during its I/O conference in May 2016. But the groundwork for the voice assistant was laid with Google Voice Search, which came out in 2011 as a new way to interact with smartphones via voice. In the following years, the company released Google Now. This digital assistant informed users about the weather, their schedule, and other helpful information in the form of cards, but it wasn't conversational (per Digital Trends). The modern Google Assistant combines voice search and Google Now, and it sure makes life easier for many of us.

You've probably used Google Assistant by saying "Okay Google," or "Hey Google," but what if you could access the Assistant without repeating the phrase? How about changing the Assistant's voice? Keep your Pixel 7 handy and follow along to make your Google assistant smarter and better.