Warning Travelers: Real ID Won't Replace Your Passport
A bright red alert at the top of the Transportation Security Agency's (TSA.gov) website warns: "Starting February 1st, travelers without an acceptable form of ID must pay a $45 fee." Any grace period that existed for having a REAL ID in your possession is nearly over, as the fee will be used to verify your identity through TSA's internal verification process.
Back in 2005, Congress passed the "REAL ID Act," which was a safety measure recommended by the commission that looked into the terrorist attacks on 9/11. They determined that the Federal Government needed a minimum set of security standards for issuing driver's licenses and identification cards, so as of May 7, 2025, to get into places like federal buildings, nuclear power plants, or — if you're over 18 years old — boarding any federally regulated domestic commercial aircraft, you either need to have a REAL ID in your possession, or another acceptable form of REAL ID-compliant identification, including digital IDs.
While a U.S. passport book and passport card both check that box, a REAL ID is only suitable for domestic flights and is not an acceptable replacement for a passport when flying internationally. That also includes "quick trips" across the immediate borders to the north into Canada or south into Mexico. The Department of Homeland Security told USA TODAY in a statement that, "Secure driver's licenses and identification documents are a vital component of our national security framework, as they prevent fraud, terrorism, and create more effective security standards."
Keeping it real
It would behoove a frequent flyer to get a REAL ID sooner rather than later, because the TSA verification option touted on its website is only valid for 10-day intervals, basically requiring you to drop $45 each time you fly. If you have a valid U.S. or foreign government-issued passport, though, you'll be fine, as Federal agencies consider those an acceptable form of identification to get onto a plane, even those bound for domestic destinations. However, REAL IDs can't be used for international sea travel or to verify someone's legal status.
Confused yet? Don't worry, you're not the only one. A month before the law went into effect in May 2025, it was estimated that millions of Americans still didn't have their REAL ID. Meanwhile, California's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) just recently released a statement saying that as many as 325,000 previously issued REAL IDs needed to be reprinted thanks to a software coding error that affected how expiration dates were applied.
What's more, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, and Washington aren't even requiring REAL IDs. Instead, they'll issue Enhanced Driver's Licenses (EDL) and IDs (EID), which can be used as proof of identification (and citizenship) if traveling to Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean by air or sea. There's also a REAL ID mobile driver's license (mDL) worth looking into. You can check to see if your driver's license or state ID is REAL ID-compliant by looking for a star in the upper right-hand corner. If it's there, you're good to go. If not, visit the REAL ID website for more details and frequently asked questions.