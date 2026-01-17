Warning Travelers: Real ID Won't Replace Your Passport

A bright red alert at the top of the Transportation Security Agency's (TSA.gov) website warns: "Starting February 1st, travelers without an acceptable form of ID must pay a $45 fee." Any grace period that existed for having a REAL ID in your possession is nearly over, as the fee will be used to verify your identity through TSA's internal verification process.

Back in 2005, Congress passed the "REAL ID Act," which was a safety measure recommended by the commission that looked into the terrorist attacks on 9/11. They determined that the Federal Government needed a minimum set of security standards for issuing driver's licenses and identification cards, so as of May 7, 2025, to get into places like federal buildings, nuclear power plants, or — if you're over 18 years old — boarding any federally regulated domestic commercial aircraft, you either need to have a REAL ID in your possession, or another acceptable form of REAL ID-compliant identification, including digital IDs.

While a U.S. passport book and passport card both check that box, a REAL ID is only suitable for domestic flights and is not an acceptable replacement for a passport when flying internationally. That also includes "quick trips" across the immediate borders to the north into Canada or south into Mexico. The Department of Homeland Security told USA TODAY in a statement that, "Secure driver's licenses and identification documents are a vital component of our national security framework, as they prevent fraud, terrorism, and create more effective security standards."