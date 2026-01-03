Real ID Mobile Driver's License: How (And Where) It Works

Showing proper identification at the airport typically means fishing it out of a wallet or purse while people in line behind you are doing the same. It can be a hassle, and the airport is already hard enough to deal with as it is. But thanks to the Real ID mobile driver's license (mDL), all you need is your smartphone. Similar to the way you can access iOS 26's digital ID passport feature on an iPhone, the mDL can be quickly opened through your state's app. That way, it's always ready when you need it.

The mDL works by digitally transmitting the information needed for identity verification. But unlike a other digital ID mobile apps, the mDL meets federal Real ID standards. So if you're somewhere the system has been implemented, the equivalent mDL can be used instead of a physical Real ID. Plus, the mobile app will update your mDL in real time, so any changes made to your physical license will be reflected immediately.

The mDL system is new, and mDLs are currently accepted for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) identification in various states, including Arizona, California, New York, and Virginia. As of this writing, only 20 states (and Puerto Rico) accept mDLs. Even if you do live in a state with mDL accessibility, the TSA still advises keeping your physical Real ID with you at all times. While an mDL can technically save you some time, the TSA reserves the right to ask for your physical ID anyway.