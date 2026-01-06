300,000 Californians Need New Driver's Licenses Thanks To A DMV Bug

For the most part, maintaining your driving license is straightforward. Keep a clean driving record (checking your record regularly is a good idea), renew your license when necessary, make updates to your information as needed, and you'll be good to go. Unfortunately, hundreds of thousands of Real ID-holding drivers licensed in California have hit a major snag. Through no fault of their own, their licenses have been rendered invalid due to a Department of Motor Vehicles software glitch.

Publications such as the San Francisco Chronicle brought this situation to light, explaining that the glitch has impacted roughly 325,000 California drivers, or approximately 1.5% of Real ID holders in the state. The DMV explained that this sudden wiping of Real IDs stems from a 2006 legacy system issue that automatically attached standard expiration dates to some legal immigrants' Real IDs, instead of having them expire at the end of their authorized stay.

The department, however, clarified that no Real IDs were provided to undocumented immigrants; this issue only affects those holding valid Real IDs. This is, obviously, a pretty big, wide-reaching issue at the California DMV. Thankfully, the DMV is working on ironing everything out to get those affected back on the right side of the law.