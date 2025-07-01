No License Required To Drive In 2026? Don't Believe Everything You See On TikTok

Over the past few weeks, numerous videos have gone viral on TikTok claiming that starting January next year, driving without a license will be legal in the United States. The videos cite President Donald Trump as the architect behind the new policy, but don't cite any source, rule amendment, or public announcements regarding it. We have also come across similar posts on Facebook and X. Some have been shared hundreds of thousands of times and reposted across other social media platforms.

"Under the new law individuals caught driving without a driver's license will no longer face criminal charges, instead they will receive a civil fine, similar to a parking ticket," says a post shared on Instagram, which has been lifted from TikTok, as is evident from the watermark. The claims in these videos are misleading, and the administration hasn't made any such announcement regarding a law that would allow driving without a license in the country.

As per a fact-check by Newsweek, all such claims are false. The outlet also didn't hear about any such policy change upon contacting the U.S. Department of Transportation. Separately, an analysis by Snopes suggests that the videos were likely AI-generated slop. It should be noted that sharing such false claims could be construed as defamation and could land you in legal trouble. Moreover, it violates platform policies regarding the spread of false information.