10 Of Aviation History's Worst Accidents, And Why They Happened

In the century-plus since the Wright brothers lit the fuse on successful manned flight, technology and innovation have been racing toward continually increasing speed, efficiency, and safety in the air. Sadly, this hasn't been without a few missteps and tragedies. Even Orville Wright himself was significantly injured while his passenger Thomas Selfridge became the first casualty of an airplane crash in 1908.

Disaster is unfortunately an integral part of advancement in many regions of progress, and this is no different for the scientific miracle of flight, although modern aircraft are tremendously safe modes of transit. In the years since the opening of what is today the oldest continuously operating airport in the world in College Park, Maryland (a site where the Wright Brothers would train army officers to fly), plenty of crashes, accidents, and failures have taken place.

Here we are looking at 10 of the most infamous air travel incidents that have occurred, as well as the mistakes or failings behind the accident. However, these tragedies have created learning opportunities that improve the experience for everyone else. For that, humanity mourns the losses and collectively honors the victims of these and many other air travel incidents.

