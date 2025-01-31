The Big Questions Experts Are Asking About The DC Helicopter And Plane Crash

In an interview with First Coast News, former U.S. Army pilot Keith Maynard said that flying around the Reagan airport is challenging for several reasons, but primarily due to high traffic. A number of restrictions have been put in place to prevent accidents, including restrictions on flying near monuments. According to Maynard, military helicopters like the Black Hawk have exclusive low-level routes, so pilots flying them have to be "familiar with which way the traffic is going on that day."

The military aircraft's altitude wasn't supposed to exceed 200 feet, but indications that it may have been flying as high as nearly 400 feet have left experts questioning what may have resulted in that discrepancy. While equipment malfunction has been put forth as one possible answer, there are other potential reasons for the altitude deviation, as well, such as pilot error. The National Transportation Safety Board, which is responsible for investigating the collision and determining the cause, has stressed that it is looking at every possible scenario.

Jennifer Homendy, current chair of the NTSB, said during a press briefing that the agency "will look at all the humans that were involved in this accident. We will look at the aircraft. We will look at the helicopter. We will look at the environment in which they were operating." She noted that this is the standard process for investigating these sorts of incidents.

