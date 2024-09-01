The U.S. Army's Helicopter Fleet Is Bigger Than You Think

While fixed-wing aircraft are one of the strongest parts of the United States' air power, they don't dominate the Army's fleet. That's because Army aviation instead relies heavily on helicopters. These days, the Army operates more than 5,460 helicopters of different types, which made up 41.2% of the U.S. military's air power in 2022.

The Army primarily operates six helicopters, most of which were designed and put into service in the mid-20th century. Each helicopter, named after a Native American tribe, fulfills a variety of functions, from attack and close-air support to air assault and medical evacuation (medevac). The six helicopters in the Army inventory are the UH-60 Blackhawk, CH-47D Chinook, MH-6 Little Bird, AH-64 Apache, OH-58D Kiowa, and the UH-72 Lakota.

The other branches also have helicopters and operate many of the same models. Typically, these are given a different designation based on the primary airframe. Regardless, the Army operates thousands of individual aircraft developed by various defense contracts like Bell, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin, which is working on the next Army helicopter, the Sikorsky S-97 Raider. It will take several years before the Raider makes it into the inventory. Until then, these five helicopters continue to support Army operations.

