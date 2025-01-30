What's So Special About The Black Hawk Helicopter?

Utility helicopters are a necessity on not only the battlefield, but also in firefighting, emergency supply drops, and medical evacuations. Having a helicopter that can effectively swoop in, take care of business, and get out can be the literal difference between life and death, no matter which way the bullets are flying or fire is encroaching. From the Vietnam War era to the late 1970s, the Bell UH-1 Iroquois (also called the "Huey") was the go-to helicopter for carrying beans, band-aids, or bullets.

To replace the aging UH-1, the United States Army introduced the Sikorsky (now owned by Lockheed Martin) UH-60 Black Hawk. Starting service in 1979, and slated to continue serving until at least 2054, the Black Hawk has performed as a troop transport, search and rescue chopper, weapons platform, and even tried its hand in electronic warfare. It really is a do-it-all platform, so much so, that 36 countries have inducted Black Hawk and Black Hawk variations into their respective fleets.