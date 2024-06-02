How The Introduction Of The Helicopter Changed The U.S. Army Forever

These days, helicopters are nearly ubiquitous, as they're flown about cities by news crews, emergency medical personnel, and police. Hyundai is even building a flying taxi helicopter for Uber you could one day ride. Of course, helicopters aren't solely used by civilian organizations and wealthy folks looking to get around a city. They've also been a significant part of military operations since George de Bothezat designed the first prototype for the U.S. Army in 1922. Bothezat's helicopter could only withstand two minutes in the air, but it laid the foundation for the helicopters that were first used experimentally in World War II in 1944.

Helicopters were initially used to rescue wounded troops on the battlefield. While they still do that, they also take part in air assault raids, operate as infiltrators and attackers, conduct reconnaissance, and perform air interdiction. In May 2011, modified stealth choppers were used to infiltrate Osama Bin Laden's compound in Pakistan.

It's a helicopter's versatility in and out of combat that make them such coveted aircraft, so it's no wonder they're used by pretty much any military capable of owning and operating them. When the U.S. Army first began using helicopters, it was clear they would change the face of land and air combat, and that's precisely what they did. Helicopters are so important to modern military operations that their introduction completely changed how the U.S. Army fought in wars.