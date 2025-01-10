What Are Firefighting Helicopters, And How Do They Pick Up Water?

While wildfires are fairly common in California, it is currently reeling under the effects of one of the worst wildfire events ever to hit the state. More than 5,000 acres of land have been consumed by the Palisades fire, the biggest of the three major fires affecting the region. The other two wildfire events — the Eaton Fire (affecting 2,000 acres) and the Hurst Fire (500 acres) have also caused widespread destruction.

Several agencies are working to contain these wildfires, of which the most notable include the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) and the National Interagency Fire Center, both of which have a dedicated fleet of aircraft participating in wildfire missions. These agencies operate a large fleet of aircraft — including fixed-wing planes and helicopters — that work in tandem to contain even the most destructive of wildfires.

These planes and helicopters have a simple job to do: Collect as much water as possible using their collector pans, reach an area badly affected by wildfire, and pour the water directly onto the fire to bring it under control. While planes do play a major role in such operations, firefighting helicopters also play a key role during such missions, owing to their ability to hover over an area and even perform rescue missions.

With more than 60 fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft under its aegis, Cal Fire has the largest civil aerial firefighting fleet in the world. Its fleet of helicopters includes the Bell UH-1H Super Huey and the Sikorsky S-70i. As for the National Interagency Fire Center, they classify firefighting helicopters into Type 1, Type 2, and Type 3.