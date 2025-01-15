Black Hawk Helicopters Are Getting Smarter And Are Almost Ready To Fly Themselves

It's not hyperbole to say that for over 40 years, the UH-60 Black Hawk has been the U.S. Army's workhorse helicopter. It entered the inventory in 1979 as a replacement for the UH-1 Iroquois, known as the Army's "Huey" helicopter, and it's filled that role well. The Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard all operate their own variants, and more than 5,000 have been built.

Advertisement

Like other aircraft in the military's inventory, the one flying today is significantly different than the first model. The Black Hawk has undergone numerous upgrades to bring it up to 21st-century standards and requirements, and another update is on the way. In January 2025, the U.S. Army announced a new partnership with Skyryse, which created the world's first universal operating system for flight, to improve the Army's massive fleet of over 2,100 Black Hawk helicopters. The plan is to incorporate the company's SkyOS, which boasts numerous highly automated capabilities, to improve the Black Hawk by making it easier to train pilots, increase the ability of any pilot familiar with other aircraft to fly one, and automate previously manual tasks.

Advertisement

The updates will not create a new variant of the UH-60; instead, they will make the existing model easier to fly. Initially, SkyOS' integration will target the Army's helicopters — the bulk of the U.S. military's inventory — but should things progress, other branches' choppers may receive similar upgrades. Here's what the partnership is expected to accomplish.