The Reason Why Planes Don't Fly Over Antarctica

There's no place in the world like Antarctica. You'll find diverse wildlife, including emperor penguins, humpback whales, and elephant seals. The region is completely covered in snow, with massive icebergs, active volcanoes, and glaciers. While these sights are breathtaking, pilots rarely choose to fly their planes over Antarctica, and there are good reasons for that.

Many planes do travel over the Arctic region, flying between Europe and North America, Europe and Asia, and North America and Asia. The main reason for this difference is Antarctica's extreme weather. Additionally, limited Antarctica infrastructure and international aviation regulations play major roles.

However, it wasn't always the case that planes avoided Antarctica. In 1929, Richard Byrd became the first person to fly over the South Pole. After that, flights over Antarctica became more common.

But things changed when Air New Zealand Flight 901 crashed while on a sightseeing trip to Antarctica in 1979, claiming the lives of 257 passengers and crew members. After this, airlines began avoiding flights over Antarctica.

