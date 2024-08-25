Boeing 777 Vs 747: Which Is The Faster Passenger Jet?

Introduced on February 9, 1969, Boeing's 747 passenger plane was the first wide-body aircraft and became a popular plane with aviation fans and airlines alike. By 2022, Boeing built and delivered more than 1,500 747s. Not only did airlines appreciate the "jumbo jet" for its size and capabilities, but the USAF chose the Boeing 747 jet to replace Air Force One and serve as the Oval Office in the sky for the president. Despite numerous updates to its avionics and multiple variants built to keep up with modern technology, it reaches a certain point where the decades-old plane needs to retire and make room for a new "Queen of the Skies." Okay, nobody gave the 777 that nickname, but it has become one of the best-selling wide-body planes by Boeing.

Boeing's 777 debuted in 1994, just in time for the first 747s to hit retirement in the 2000s. The triple seven was the first plane Boeing designed completely with a computer and introduced a slew of new technologies with it. As time has gone on and the 777 has received numerous variants, the twinjet has gradually replaced its older sibling, getting people to wonder which plane is faster. In terms of speed, the 747 beats the 777 every time. But exactly how much faster is it?