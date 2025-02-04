Can Commercial Planes Land On Ice?

There are a few things you can do to stay safe while traveling in inclement weather, but driving on an icy road is probably not a risk everyone is eager to take. Now, imagine landing a plane on an icy runway — how difficult would that be? Landing on ice is indeed a serious challenge, even for highly experienced pilots.

Pilots often have to land on icy runways in parts of Russia and Canada, Antarctica, and in some Scandinavian countries. When you add wind, precipitation, and freezing temperatures to the mix, it becomes clear why landing on ice demands extensive preparation and expertise. Some military aircraft are built to operate in extreme conditions, and can land on ice – Lockheed Martin's C-130 Hercules has been used for missions in places like Antarctica.

What about commercial planes, though? Can they land on ice? The short answer is "yes," but landing on ice requires thorough planning and careful execution. Here's what you need to know.