5 Winter Driving Tips To Keep You Safe While You Travel In Inclement Weather

Winter is upon us in the northern hemisphere, bringing snow, ice, wind, and other weather conditions that make driving treacherous. SlashGear has always been here to provide tips for winter driving, including letting you know not to warm your car up for more than about a minute before driving. That gives you time to clear your windshield of snow and ice, which keeps you and other drivers safe. A simple and inexpensive plastic scraper is the best tool for this job, and a telescoping snow brush can come in handy if you have a large SUV.

Using winter or all-season tires can keep your car on the road when the weather gets cold and sloppy, but the right rubber is of no help if your driving habits don't change with the seasons as well. Here are a few things to keep in mind when taking to the roads this winter that will keep you, your family, and the motorists around you safe.