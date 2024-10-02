How Heavy Is The C-130 Military Transport Plane And How Much Can It Carry?

Lockheed Martin's C-130 Hercules has been defying physics since taking its first flight in 1954. The Air Force began flying the C-130 on a regular basis in 1956, and the plane, known affectionally as the Herc (or Herk), has served as its airborne workhorse ever since. With more than 2,500 built in more than 70 configurations, it holds the prestigious record for having the longest continuous military aircraft production run in history. It's also one of the oldest aircraft of any type still in service today.

Advertisement

The C-130's design allows for equipment to be swapped out and changed based on the mission, so it's just as capable of carrying troops and equipment to hot spots as it is attacking ground targets (with cannons), dropping bombs, or snatching satellites in midair. They have been used to resupply Antarctica scientific research bases and as weather reconnaissance "Hurricane Hunters" by the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron. Meanwhile, the U.S. Forest Service uses them as air tankers to battle forest fires. Versatility and flexibility is integral to the C-130s incredible success. Still, the C-130 has some rather interesting strengths and weaknesses that are worth knowing about.

The YC-130 prototype Herc first took flight in August 1954, and two years later, the Air Force received the first production version (C-130A), which was virtually identical to the prototype. Powered by four Allison T56-A-lA turboprop engines, each pumping out 3,750 horsepower, it had an empty weight of 59,164 pounds but boasted a maximum takeoff weight of 122,245 pounds. It had a cargo compartment volume of 3,708 cubic feet and could carry 35,000 pounds of cargo.

Advertisement