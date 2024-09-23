What Is The Largest Jet In The US Military And How Much Can It Carry?

The United States has certainly developed a reputation as a big military spender. The world's biggest, in fact, with Statista noting that the total U.S. military expenditure in 2023 was $916 billion (China came second with $296 billion). It would be reasonable to expect some proportionally large hardware to result from that enormous expenditure.

The U.S. Air Force has certainly had some supersized aircraft in its ranks over the years. Take the C-130 Hercules, a gargantuan U.S. Air Force transport plane with a 132.7 feet wingspan and a maximum weight of 164,000 pounds in its C-130J guise, tailored for airlift missions. The Hercules was the biggest aircraft ever to land on an aircraft carrier, but the force's current biggest aircraft is a different monstrously large transport aircraft: The C-5M Super Galaxy that would follow in Hercules' vast footsteps.

The Super Galaxy, from veteran makers of great jets at Lockheed Martin, resulted from an intense process of modernization performed on the original C-5 Galaxy. The original was itself introduced during the Cold War as a means of transporting ferocious – and hefty – new weaponry like the 50-ton M60 tank. After all, during such a time, it was difficult to predict where a threat may arise from and when, and so for swift deployment's sake, it might be crucial to be able to transport such heavy cargo great distances quickly.

