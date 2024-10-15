Boeing 777 Vs. Airbus A350: How Do These Long Haul Twin-Jets Compare?

The Airbus A350 is regarded as one of the best long-haul planes, giving competitors like Boeing a run for their money. The first Boeing 777 took flight in 1994 with airlines purchasing it for service in '95. Meanwhile, Airbus didn't get its A350 prototype off the ground until 2013, giving it a technological edge over the 777. However, the A350 idea came about after Boeing announced its 787 Dreamliner, with Airbus wanting to make an equally efficient plane. While Boeing has given its line of 777s regular upgrades to keep up with the technology and air travel demands, the aerospace firm is in the process of building new 777 variants that are capable of challenging the A350.

The A350 was a notable upgrade from the company's A330 and A340 by making it more spacious with nine seats abreast versus eight, but more importantly, it was designed as a long-haul aircraft just like the 777. They're also close in width with the A350 being 19-feet and 7-inches and the 777 only four inches shorter. However, Boeing's upcoming 777X will be wider than its Airbus competitor. Lets take a more in-depth look at their range and dimensions to see how they really compare. Plus a few details about the 777X and how it compares to the A350, as well.