3 New CarPlay Features Apple Added In April 2026

For vehicles that support it, Apple CarPlay offers a more streamlined infotainment experience that also has the advantage of being seamlessly synced with your iPhone. You don't need to install a separate set of apps in your car or worry about syncing your contacts, creating playlists, or setting up navigation again. CarPlay continues to receive new features — it even got a fresh new look with iOS 26's Liquid Glass visual overhaul last year.

Over the years, CarPlay has added support for a much wider range of apps beyond just navigation and music streaming services. Lesser-known CarPlay apps like PlugShare get you functionality that the iPhone doesn't offer out of the box. CarPlay also received support for widgets and Live Activities, and the updated user interface makes it easier to view incoming calls without losing sight of the navigation view.

To enjoy new features in Apple CarPlay, you need to keep your iPhone up to date. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and check whether your device is behind. At the time of writing, the iOS 26.4 update brought about a few useful additions to CarPlay — here's a slightly more detailed look at these changes.