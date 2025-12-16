4 CarPlay Features You Should Be Using In 2026

Apple CarPlay is not perfect. While some CarPlay settings can mess up your experience, it still offers an interactive and safe way to use essential iPhone apps while driving. Ever since it was first introduced in 2014, Apple has been continuously upgrading it with bug fixes and new features to further improve the user experience.

Whether it be wireless or new apps, CarPlay has managed to reduce the overall distractions drivers face while driving. Something that is fairly difficult to do in an era where cars are all about large screens. According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, Apple CarPlay is less distracting than many built-in infotainment systems, but not all features are equally useful.

CarPlay is packed with all kinds of options, and it's difficult to pick a few that outshine the rest. After all, many depend on how you want to interact with your car, and to what degree. Some keep distractions at a minimum, while others want to take advantage of everything they can. Be that as it may, here are four CarPlay features you should be using in 2026.