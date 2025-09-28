5 New CarPlay Features To Check Out After You Update To iOS 26

The just-released iOS 26 added new features to iPhones while giving Apple smartphones a fresh new look. And if you connect your phone to your car via Apple CarPlay, you're also getting several new features that will make driving more enjoyable, even if you're stuck in traffic, without compromising on safety.

The navigation capabilities of modern smartphones, alongside their data connection, make them great for finding directions while driving. However, they can also get distracting to use, with notifications and other apps that might appear on your screen as you drive along the highway. Aside from that, even though these gadgets typically have large screens, they're still usually smaller than the latest infotainment systems found on most cars.

Because of this, Apple CarPlay (and Android Auto) has now become an essential feature that many car buyers look for in new vehicles. But aside from automakers putting in the functionality in the models they offer, Google and Apple also have the responsibility of updating its in-car platforms to ensure that its users get the most out of their phones. So, these are some of the latest Apple CarPlay features that you must check out after updating your phone to iOS 26.