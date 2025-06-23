Yes, Apple CarPlay Has A Built-In Pink Wallpaper - Here's Where To Find It

Apple CarPlay brings all the essential iPhone features right on your car's screen. You can make calls, send texts, use maps, and even talk to Siri without picking up your iPhone. Setting up CarPlay is also a breeze, and you can connect either with a cable or wirelessly. But if you're into customizing things a bit, switching up the CarPlay wallpaper can give it a fresh look. The only thing is, some wallpapers might show up right away.

For instance, Apple added a new pink and purple CarPlay wallpaper with iOS 18, but it only shows up when CarPlay is in light mode. However, most cars have the CarPlay set to dark mode by default, so you might not even notice the pink wallpaper. To use it, you'll need to set your CarPlay's appearance to automatic. Also, of course, your iPhone must be running iOS 18. On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update to check if you've iOS 18 installed. If not, update the device and you'll be all set.