12 Must-Have iPhone Widgets For Your Home Screen

Perhaps the biggest issue with widgets on iPhone is that they take up so much space in Apple's home screen grid. The biggest widgets can easily eat up half your screen, forcing you to let apps overflow onto the next page. You could use Today View, which is where you swipe right from the screen's left edge to open up a widget-only area, but that just adds an extra swipe to what should be a quick interaction. Smart Stacks may be the solution. By default, the app serves you what it believes to be the most relevant thing when you need it. A Photos widget might show a picture memory that happened on today's date, then shift to the music app when you start listening. A simple swipe up or down changes the widget to the next one in the row, allowing you to cram a half dozen widgets into the space of one.

However, there's an even better way to use Smart Stacks, especially for non-Apple apps and widgets. With the icons jiggling in edit mode, drag one widget into another (similar to how dragging one app over another app creates a folder) and voila. Provided they're both the same size, you can now swipe up or down to change widgets. You can keep all your most important widgets on a single screen and still have room to spare for app icons. Go back to edit mode and choose Edit Stack to change the swipe order. Just keep in mind that the more widgets you have in a stack, the more battery they will drain.