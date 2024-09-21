How Much CO2 Does The Average Car Produce?

With climate change and global warming ravaging our planet, carbon emissions are one of the biggest modern concerns. Extreme weather and rising summer temperatures are the results of atmospheric changes due to carbon emissions, so it's natural to wonder what your personal impact is. Because vehicles are the most visible and obvious contributors to our individual carbon footprints, many want to know more about how much their vehicle contributes. Fortunately, you can also use the EPA's household carbon footprint calculator to estimate your entire carbon output.

The average car in the United States produces about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide every year, according to the United States EPA, which focuses on passenger vehicles like sedans, SUVs, and pickup trucks. Of course, some cars emit less CO2 than others. An electric vehicle, for example, will produce much fewer carbon emissions than a gas-guzzling Hummer.

Relying on the EPA's average isn't a foolproof way to determine your own personal vehicle's CO2 emissions, either.The EPA concludes that an average passenger vehicle in the US will emit about 400 g of CO2 for every mile, but the global output is slightly different. In Europe, for example, yearly emissions for passenger cars have fallen in recent years to an impressive 108.2 g CO2/km, which is about 174.1 grams per mile.

