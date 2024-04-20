10 Most Wanted iOS 18 Features We Hope To See In The Next Update

If there's one thing Apple's fanboys and detractors can agree upon, it's that the Cupertino tech giant is legendarily enigmatic for the world's first $3 trillion company. Apple is tight-lipped when approached for comment by journalists, so we're left to stew in rumors and leaks until it breaks its silence at the annual WWDC showcase and September iPhone reveal events , with the occasional random press release if we're lucky.

This made it quite surprising when Apple engineers beat everyone to the punch in 2024 by announcing, months ahead of schedule, that the upcoming iOS 18 software update would be the "biggest-ever revamp" in the company's history. Great news for those stuck in Apple's walled garden, since iOS has arguably fallen far behind the competition, whether it's Google Pixel's many intelligent features, or Samsung's features that make you rethink AI.

Of course, it's not just the gimmicky AI features iPhone users have been missing out on. For some time, we've been begging for the ability to schedule texts, to have split-screen multitasking, and even get the little stuff like a number row above the keyboard — among other things. If iOS 18 really is the "biggest-ever revamp," then it's probably safe to assume we'll get a healthy mix of groundbreaking new features and little quality-of-life refinements that we've been clamoring for along with it.

Here's SlashGear's list of the things we want from iOS 18, whether we're likely to get them or not.