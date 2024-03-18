Apple's iPhone AI Could Have A Google Heart As New Tech Overrules Old Rivalries

Interestingly, the Bloomberg report speculates that Apple's own AI efforts aren't at the same level as that of rivals like Google. However, it's not just Google's Gemini that is being considered for a licensing deal. OpenAI is also in contention to ink a deal with Apple. Right now, OpenAI's tech stack — which includes products like GPT-4 and Dall-E image engine — is nearly everywhere on Microsoft products, from the Windows 11 taskbar and Edge browser to Office 365 suite of productivity tools.

Gemini, on the other hand, is already available on-device with a similar licensing deal for Samsung Galaxy S24 phones, aside from Google's own Pixel 8 Pro. Moreover, the more powerful Gemini models are available via a subscription to the Google One AI Premium bundle. How exactly Apple plans to bring Gemini AI models to the iPhone — and whether it breathes new life into the laggard that is Siri — remains to be seen.

However, a deal with Google, which already pays billions of dollars to Apple each year to keep Google Search on iPhones, won't exactly slide past anti-trust regulators. Certainly not in the EU bloc, where the AI Act was passed earlier this month. However, an OpenAI partnership won't be a cakewalk either, as the company leads the global AI race with products like ChatGPT and Sora, while its strong financial ties with Microsoft will also stand out as a sore point from a market competition perspective.