Google's Gemini AI Image Generator Is Now On Lockdown After This Embarrassing Mistake

Over the past couple of days, social media sites like Reddit and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, have been inundated with unusual images generated by Google's Gemini AI. Even Elon Musk, developing his own self-described "anti-woke" and "maximum truth-seeking AI," took to mocking Google's generative AI chatbot troubles.

In a turn from how other AIs have been criticized for biases toward white people in their generated images, Gemini did the opposite, creating images like dark-skinned Vikings and America's early leaders as Native American or Black when no race was specified. Former Google engineer Debarghya Das also highlighted a few cases where Gemini can be seen failing repeatedly along the same lines.

It's embarrassingly hard to get Google Gemini to acknowledge that white people exist pic.twitter.com/4lkhD7p5nR — Deedy (@debarghya_das) February 20, 2024

Several X accounts that have opposed modern pushes toward diversity used Gemini's skin color flubs to push a narrative that the AI was racist against white people. Other posters alleged that Gemini outright blocked image generation for prompts where white people are specifically mentioned and asked the user to write a more diverse prompt.