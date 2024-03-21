US Slaps Apple With Antitrust Lawsuit: What This Could Mean For iPhone?

The U. S. Department of Justice has filed a blockbuster lawsuit, accusing the company of abusing its monopoly in the smartphone market and violating federal anti-trust laws. Brought before a District court in New Jersey, the lawsuit seeks to liberate the smartphone market from Apple's exclusionary and competition-stifling conduct, measures that would not only open the doors for lower prices but bring down the platform fee for developers and foster innovation.

"Consumers should not have to pay higher prices because companies violate the antitrust laws," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. The lawsuit claims that Apple makes it harder for apps, products, and services to work if they would make people less dependent on the iPhone, allow different devices to work together better instead of locking them behind ecosystem walls, and make participation more affordable for buyers and app creators.

One of the biggest legal challenges of its kind for Apple on its home turf, the DOJ's lawsuit mirrors similar antitrust objections raised by the European Union against the likes of Apple and Google. Late in 2023, India's anti-trust regulator also launched an investigation into Apple's unfair market tactics, targeting the App Store billing policy and forcing developers to use the company's own app billing pipeline.

"Apple would meet competitive threats by imposing a series of shapeshifting rules and restrictions in its App Store guidelines and developer agreements that would allow Apple to extract higher fees, thwart innovation, offer a less secure or degraded user experience, and throttle competitive alternatives," the DOJ says in its lawsuit.