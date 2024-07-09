How To Add A Website Shortcut To Your iPhone Home Screen

While mobile apps are great, they're not always the perfect solution for every smartphone user's needs. Sometimes, the mobile app just isn't good, either because the company's target market prefers in-person or browser-based transactions. In other cases, developers may not have the resources or capacity to regularly adjust their apps to the latest iOS updates or comply with Apple's developer requirements. It's also important to not keep unnecessary apps on your iPhone to avoid security breaches.

Having a website shortcut on your iPhone home screen is a great solution, providing an alternative to adding a bookmark directly on your browser or downloading an entire app. And if you need more convincing, website shortcuts free up your iPhone storage space while still making it easy to access websites and services you use frequently.

Thankfully, you can easily add a website shortcut or bookmark from many browsers into your iPhone home screen. While not all browsers have this option, many of the top browsers for iPhone do offer it, such as Safari, Chrome, Firefox, DuckDuckGo, and Microsoft Edge. If you use any of these browsers, here's how to add an app-like shortcut to navigate from your iPhone screen to any website.